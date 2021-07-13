(Sioux City, IA) --The governors of Iowa, Nebraska and South Dakota say they're taking steps to address the shortage of workers in the region. The governors met in the Sioux City Monday for the 17th Tri-State Governors' Conference and spoke to more than 200 business leaders. Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds says the state wants to be a partner with businesses and wants to help Iowans retrain, reskill, match them up with the opportunities that exist across the state. South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem (NOHM, rhymes with "poem") says she, Reynolds and Nebraska's governor were criticized for the way they dealt with the pandemic, but Noem says their approach should be a selling point to get potential workers to move into the region.
Sioux City, IA) -- Governor Kim Reynolds says 29 Iowa State Troopers are in Del Rio, Texas, a city on the U-S-Mexico border. Reynolds sent the troopers after the governor of Texas asked for assistance in providing border security and the Iowa Department of Public Safety confirmed it could handle their troopers' absences. The state troopers arrived in Texas a couple of days ago and the governor says they'll be there a total of 16 days. Reynolds says the State of Iowa is covering the costs of the deployment.
(Undated) -- The new U-S-D-A crop report says widespread rain helped relieve some of the stress on crops. Iowa’s corn condition improved slightly to 66 percent good to excellent compared to 62 percent last week. Fifteen percent of soybeans were setting pods -- which is five days ahead of normal. Soybean condition improved to 65 percent good to excellent condition -- compared to 59 percent last week.
(Elk Horn, IA) -- An Elk Horn man was taken to the hospital for evaluation after a standoff with deputies Monday. Shelby County Sheriff Neil Gross says they responded around 10:35 a-m after getting information from someone who the man told he had materials inside the home to start a fire. Deputies negotiated with the man -- and he eventually agreed to come out and talk with them in person. The sheriff says they then noticed the home was on fire and were able to get the man out.