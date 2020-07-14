(Des Moines, IA) -- The three-month extension to file personal income taxes is ending Wednesday, meaning your return has to be postmarked by that date. The Missouri deadline to file and pay state income taxes is July 31st. One tax advisor is reminding people that they can file an extension, but the taxes still have to be paid this month. Iowans who owe the government and can’t pay because they are out of work can establish a payment plan with the I-R-S. People collecting unemployment may have an unpleasant surprise next year because income taxes aren’t held out of those benefits.
(Des Moines, IA) -- State Representative Ako Abdul-Samad was among a group of Black leaders in Des Moines discussing racial equality with U-S Senator Joni Ernst Monday. The group presented the Iowa Republican with a list of shared issues they want her to address at the federal level – things like racial disparities in economics and health. Ernst told the group she disagrees with the president when he called Black Lives Matter a “symbol of hate” in a tweet. However, she says she doesn’t support violence. She says taking up arms to defend slavery should never be honored, so she also supports removing the names of Confederate generals from U-S military bases.
(Terre Haute, IN) -- One of Iowa’s most notorious mass murderers was just four days away from a trip to the execution chamber when a federal judge put a hold on executions Monday. Dustin Honken was supposed to be put to death Friday at the federal penitentiary in Terre Haute, Indiana. He was convicted of killing five people in 1993, including two children. The Trump administration has appealed the Monday ruling to a higher court. U-S District Judge Tanya Chutkan says there are still legal issues to resolve and the public “isn’t served by short-circuiting legitimate judicial process.” The U-S hasn’t had a federal execution in 17 years.
(Des Moines, IA) -- A series of virtual meetings will be held later this month for the discussion of flooding with Iowans who live and work near the Missouri River. The Iowa Department of Natural Resources says it is important to know where people living near the river think the biggest problem spots are located. The U-S Army Corps of Engineers will never get enough money to fix all the problems, so it is important to discover what should be prioritized. The virtual meetings will be held July 28th through the 30th in Iowa, Kansas, Missouri and Nebraska.