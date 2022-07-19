(Clarinda, IA) -- State records show the man sentenced to 25 years in prison for rigging lottery jackpots in Iowa and at least four other states has been released after serving more than five years. Eddie Tipton was head of security at the Multi-state Lottery Association in Urbandale. He implanted computer code that manipulated the numbers for Hot Lotto jackpots worth at least 24 million in Iowa, Wisconsin, Kansas, Oklahoma, and Colorado. Iowa Lottery officials refused to pay a 2010 Hot Lotto jackpot to people who were trying to claim the money anonymously, and the scheme unraveled when a co-worker saw video of a man in a hoodie buying the winning ticket and recognized Tipton. The Iowa Board of Parole approved Tipton's early release in January, but his parole date was delayed after Tipton got into a fight in prison in February.
(Des Moines, IA) -- The Des Moines Register “Iowa Poll” shows Governor Kim Reynolds widening her lead over Democratic challenger Deidre DeJear. In February, the same poll found Reynolds leading DeJear by eight points. The new survey shows 48 percent of likely voters support Reynolds and 31 percent support DeJear -- a 17-point margin. Rick Stewart, the Libertarian candidate for governor, got five percent support. Nine percent of those surveyed said they weren’t sure who they’d vote for in the General Election.
(Des Moines, IA) -- An eight-million-dollar upgrade is planned for a lakeside park in Des Moines with the goal of creating the most accessible park in the U-S. Kami Rankin, deputy director of Polk County Conservation, says the renovation designers on the Easter Lake Park project took ideas from other parks across the country, aiming to make outdoor recreation universally accessible to people with disabilities. The plan includes adaptive playground equipment, a zero-entry ramp at the beach and a wheelchair-accessible pontoon boat. A de-escalation room will also be open to people with autism, P-T-S-D, or other conditions who need a quiet place to calm themselves. Construction is expected to be done by spring of 2024, and the new park is being named the Athene North Shore Rec Area after the West Des Moines insurance company which is a major donor for the project.
(Burlington, IA) -- Organizers of the 10th annual Snake Alley Festival of Film say this year’s event will be the biggest one yet. The fest launched in 2012 in the newly-reopened Capitol Theater in downtown Burlington. A decade later, festival director Tadd Good says it now features more than 130 award-winning short films and ten short screenplay finalists. The films range from one to 35 minutes, in genres from animation and comedy to horror and documentary. Tickets for the festival are available by film block, by day, or all-access. A full schedule of showings is online at Snake Alley Festival of Film-dot-com.