(Des Moines, IA) -- Four people have been arrested for disrupting the Des Moines City Council meeting held Monday morning. That was the third straight time protesters had interrupted the council. Tensions began to grow when council members decided not to allow public comments on agenda items. Some were related to issues involving the city’s police department. The protesters wanted to discuss an item on grant funding for de-escalation training for police officers. One person was arrested at the last meeting.
(Cedar Falls, IA) -- Authorities in Black Hawk County are identifying the father and young son who were killed when a barn collapsed last Friday. Emergency responders found the two bodies trapped in the collapsed building near Cedar Falls when they arrived. The victims have been identified as Andy Kaufman and his fourth-grade son, Beckett. Investigators haven’t announced what caused that barn to collapse.
(Amana, IA) -- The Monday crash of a crop-dusting plane is being investigated by the National Transportation Safety Board. Federal investigators are said to be coming to Amana. The Iowa County Sheriff’s Office was called about the crash Monday at about 2:10 p-m. The 1976 Grumman bi-plane was taking off from Amanda airport when it lost power and landed upside down in a cornfield. The pilot was about to walk away without any reported injuries.
(Dubuque, IA) -- Dubuque police say they have arrested two juveniles for the weekend shooting death of an 18-year-old man. Robert Powell-Moore reportedly died at a hospital Saturday afternoon. Dubuque police responding to a 9-1-1 call found Powell suffering a gunshot wound to the chest in an alley. A 15-year-old boy and a 14-year-old girl have been taken into custody on suspicion of voluntary manslaughter and possession of weapons. No names have been released. They were charged as juveniles.