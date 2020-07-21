(Coralville, IA) -- A Coralville City Council Member has resigned following his recent statements calling Black Lives Matter protesters “criminals”. Tom Gill announced his resignation Monday -- he had been on the council for 29 years. His decision comes less than a week after he made statements during a council meeting about Black Lives Matter activists. Fellow council member called the comments racist and Coralville’s mayor said Gill’s views are not reflective of the city. The resignation comes as Coralville is in the process of what the mayor has called a “comprehensive review of racial inequities” in the community.
(Albert City, MO) -- The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is investigating a manure release from an above-ground storage tank at an operation near Albert City. The failure of a valve on that tank was discovered Sunday afternoon. D-N-R staff members found the manure had pooled near the tank and run into a nearby waterway. Dead fish, manure and elevated ammonia levels were found along four miles of a tributary of the North Raccoon River. State agents are working with the Ehlers Farm on the cleanup, then determine an appropriate enforcement action.
(Cedar Rapids, IA) -- A Chicago man has been sentenced to five years in federal prison for the illegal possession of a firearm. Thirty-seven-year-old Jeareau O’Bryant was involved in a bar fight in Dubuque in September 2016. Video surveillance showed O’Bryant crouching between two cars after the fight, then standing up and shooting several times at another person from the bar. The court determined he was trying to kill that person. O’Bryant had pleaded guilty last September to possession of a firearm while subject to the terms of a protective order.
(Des Moines, IA) -- A social worker is suing Polk County and the company that provides mental health care services at the jail in Des Moines. Michaela Jens says she was hired in February and fired in May because she spoke out about conditions in the jail. Jens says inmates struggling with mental health issues are treated poorly in the Polk County Jail. She says they have limited access to things like showers and personal sanitary materials. Jens also raised concerns about the way the jail is handling inmates who have tested positive for COVID-19.