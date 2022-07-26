(Webster City, IA) -- The body of a Polk City woman who was reported missing late last week has been discovered in rural Hamilton County. Hamilton County Sheriff Doug Timmons reported that a parked vehicle was in a field drive Monday morning north of Ellsworth. The vehicle was registered to Sara Figgins of Polk City. After a search of the area, the deputies found the body of Figgins. There is no suspicion of foul play and no threat to the public. The cause of death will be determined after an autopsy is performed.
(Glenwood, IA) -- The leaders of two Iowa health care groups say they’re concerned about the pending closure of the state-run Glenwood Resource Center for residents with profound disabilities. After a federal investigation of how residents were being treated, state officials announced the facility would close in 2024. Di Findley, founder of the advocacy group Iowa Care-Givers, says transferring Glenwood residents to community or home-based care will be difficult. Brent Willett of the Iowa Health Care Association, which represents nursing homes, says he’s concerned that “the infrastructure is not there” and the timeline is too “aggressive.” Willett says his association would like to see deep new investment in the facilities and services that are caring for frail and elderly Iowans.
(Sioux City, IA) -- A regional recreational trail system spanning more than one-hundred miles in northwestern Iowa will connect several towns, including Sergeant Bluff, Sioux City, Merrill, Hinton, and Le Mars. Siouxland Chamber of Commerce president Chris McGowan says linking the communities is a strategy to overcome the area’s labor shortages and create new jobs. Sioux City is one of the largest towns in the state without a trail connection to another city, and Parks and Recreation director Matt Salvatore says the regional trail system will be a real game-changer for the area. The project is made possible by a seven-million-dollar grant awarded by the Iowa Economic Development Authority. As part of the grant, the project must be completed by 2026.
(Ames, IA) -- An international organization is now classifying the migratory North American monarch butterfly as endangered, and efforts underway in Iowa will aid the helpful insect if more people get onboard. Laura Iles, director of the Plant and Insect Diagnostic Clinic at Iowa State University, says people can help their populations by keeping pollinating plants in mind when planting their gardens and plotting out landscapes. She also suggests planting milkweed, as it’s the only plant on which monarchs will lay eggs. The U-S Fish and Wildlife Service has NOT listed the monarch as endangered or threatened but will revisit that status in 2024.