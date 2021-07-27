(Fort Dodge, IA) -- With heat indices expected to climb up to 105-110 today (Tuesday) and tomorrow (Wednesday), riders in RAGBRAI are looking to beat the heat. Dave Morris of Orange City is making his first ride. At the overnight stop in Fort Dodge, he says his approach thus far has been to get an early start. He says they got up at 5:30 in the morning and got on the road by seven to try and avoid the heat. James Townsend of Nebraska is a veteran of the event. He says if you sweat a lot you can do the heat on the ride. He says the heat bothers him more when he is stopped and at night in his tent. Riders leave Fort Dodge today (Tuesday) and will make their way to Iowa Falls for the overnight stop.
(Des Moines, IA) -- The new U-S-D-A report says the crop stress from a lack of moisture is most notable in the northern third of the state -- which has the worst drought conditions. The overall condition of the corn crop was reported at 65 percent good to excellent. That's down three percentage points from the previous week. The soybean condition was rated 61 percent good to excellent -- and that is down five percent from the previous report.
(Orange City, IA) -- A judge is considering whether to allow an Orange City ordinance that lets the city inspect the rental homes without the owner's consent. Judge Patrick Tott heard the arguments in the civil suit Monday -- and lawyer John Wrench told him the landlords and residents he represents believe those civil warrants are a violation of the Iowa Constitution. He says the searches can happen without any evidence that there is anything wrong. City Attorney Zac Clausen says there is no reason for this group of landlords to sue. Clausen says the city has not yet inspected any of the properties and may choose not to do so. Judge Tott says he will issue a ruling on the case at a later date.
(Marshalltown, IA) -- Governor Kim Reynolds has named a new commandant to lead the Iowa Veterans Home. Major Matthew Peterson will lead the nursing facility for Iowa veterans in Marshalltown, effective today (Tuesday). Peterson’s appointment will need to be confirmed by the Iowa Senate. He replaces Timon Oujiri, who was fired by Reynolds in May. No reason has been given. A release issued Monday night says Peterson is a fifth-generation Iowan from Red Oak. He retired from the military after serving 20 years with the Marines.