(Humboldt, IA) -- The Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office reports firefighters from seven surrounding communities helped battle a blaze at the Yacht Club Trailers plant Monday morning. The first reports came in shortly before noon. Emergency responders say everyone inside the building was able to evacuate safely and nearby businesses helped while the flames were being knocked down. A preliminary investigation found the fire apparently started from an electrical problem in the paint room.
(Iowa City, IA) -- The Trump presidential campaign is working with state and national Republican organizations on a request to an Iowa judge to dismiss a lawsuit over changes to absentee ballot procedures. The law signed by Governor Kim Reynolds this year bars county auditors from using the state’s voter database to look up missing information when absentee ballots are requested. A Latino civil rights organization and a Democratic nonprofit have filed a lawsuit arguing the new law is unconstitutional and it increases the risk of voters being disenfranchised. The suit aimed at the Iowa Secretary of State’s Office would block the law from taking effect.
(Washington, DC) -- Military service members would get a three-percent pay raise under the National Defense Authorization Act passed last week. Both U-S senators from Iowa supported the passage. Republican Joni Ernst was behind a provision to give National Guard troops hazard pay when they respond to a situation involving COVID-19. She also backed provisions for proper-fitting body armor for female soldiers and provisions which would make it easier to report sexual assaults in the military. Ernst says it’s important to provide military families “with the resources they need.”
(Des Moines, IA) -- Four years after Iowa shifted its Medicaid program from state-run to one managed by private insurance companies, health care organizations don’t like it much. A survey conducted by the Iowa state auditor’s office finds most think the privatized system hasn’t been good for the more than 650 thousand poor and disabled people receiving the care. More than half of the respondents are dissatisfied. There have been many complaints that providers have a harder time getting their full payment and access to care has gotten worse for patients.