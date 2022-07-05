(Des Moines, IA) -- A new law in Iowa allows police to search through a person’s garbage for criminal evidence without a warrant. But it’s at odds with an Iowa Supreme Court decision last year that said the search of a Clear Lake man’s trash without a warrant was an invasion of his privacy. Drake University law professor Bob Rigg says that decision stands despite the new law because “essentially the Iowa legislature cannot overrule the Iowa Supreme Court in interpreting what the Iowa Constitution (says).” The issue is likely to end up back before the state’s High Court, which will soon have a new member. Retiring Justice Brent Appel was part of the majority in the previous case, which means the new member could make a difference in the garbage-searching decision.
(Des Moines, IA) -- Well over half of the purchases for food, beverages and other items at last year’s Iowa State Fair were done electronically -- and Gary Slater, the General Manager and C-E-O of the fair, says expects that to increase for this year’s event. In 2014, there was significant push-back when the Iowa State Fair announced a cashless system for buying food during that year’s State Fair and the plan was abandoned as a result. But Slater says last year they switched to a system where every vendor has at least one register that accepts credit cards. Various surveys indicate at least 80 percent of Americans make cashless purchases today. Slater made those comments during a recent appearance on the Iowa P-B-S program “Iowa Today.”
(Des Moines, IA) – The month of June ended up being a little on the warm side. State Climatologist Justin Glisan says the statewide average temperature was “about 71-point-seven degrees, nearly two degrees above average.” He says it took about half of June before “the atmospheric furnace turned on” with “triple-digit heat indices.” June is also the wettest month of the year, and Glisan says rainfall was “about an inch and a half below average,” causing drought conditions to expand in parts of Iowa.
(UNDATED) -- Fireworks were not the only things sky high in Iowa this Fourth of July weekend. An American Farm Bureau Federation survey found consumers paid an average of nearly 70 dollars ($69.68) for standard July Fourth cookout fare, including more costly burgers, buns, potato salad, chips, lemonade, and ice cream. The item that rose in cost the most -- ground beef, -- was up a whopping 36 percent from last year. This breaks down to about seven dollars a person per ten cookout attendees. The survey found that prices are increasing based on the ongoing war in Ukraine, inflation across the consumer landscape, supply chain disruptions and “shrinkflation” due to the pandemic, among other factors.