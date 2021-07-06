(Altoona, IA) -- The Altoona Police Department has released the name of the 11-year-old who died following an accident on the Raging River Ride at the Adventureland amusement park. Police say Michael Jaramillo died Sunday from his injuries, and another minor remains in critical condition. They were among four people thrown out of a raft on the ride -- the other two suffered minor injuries. No other names were released and investigators continue trying to sort out how the accident happened.
(Promise City, IA) -- A pedestrian died after being hit by a car on Highway 2 in south-central Iowa's Wayne County near Promise City. The Iowa State Patrol says 67-year-old David Curtis of Promise City was crossing the highway Sunday near Center Street when 25-year-old Paige Mitchell of Seymour saw him and tried to brake and swerve. Her car struck Curtis and he was taken to the Wayne County Hospital, but died. The Patrol report does not say if any charges have been filed.
(Undated) -- The Iowa D-N-R is asking bird watchers statewide to be on the alert for any unusual behavior they may spot with the health of songbirds. There's a sharp uptick in reports of sick or dead songbirds being found in the Mid-Atlantic states with reports as far west as Indiana. State wildlife veterinarian, Rachel Ruden, says the birds had either swollen or crusty eyes and neurologic signs like twitching or what people might consider seizures. She says they have had no reports of such activity in Iowa. The cause of the bird illnesses and deaths remains a mystery. If you spot five or more birds with eye troubles or neurologic signs like disorientation, tremors, and loss of balance, contact Ruden at rachel.ruden@dnr.iowa.gov.
(Davenport, IA) -- The accused killer of 10-year-old Breasia Terrell has waived his right to a speedy trial. That means 48-year-old Henry Dinkins won’t face first-degree murder and kidnapping charges in Scott County until early next year. Dinkins entered not guilty pleas last month. The girl went missing July 10th of last year, the same day Dinkins was arrested for violating sex offender registry rules. Investigators say Dinkins took the girl from an apartment intending to kill her. Her remains were found eight months later in a pond near DeWitt.