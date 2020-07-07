(Perry, IA) -- A 37-year-old Perry man is charged with stalking after allegedly sending text messages to the mother of his child saying he would kill her – if he could get away with it. Benjamin Ohrtman was booked into the Dallas County Jail Monday. When the woman filed an original domestic abuse complaint she shared some of those texts. She told the court they made her feel “frightened, intimidated and threatened.” A no-contact order was put in place. Ohrtman has a preliminary hearing scheduled for next week.
(Washington, DC) -- U-S Senator Chuck Grassley says he wouldn’t have an objection to the idea of renaming military bases. The Iowa Republican says we should avoid a knee-jerk reaction to the names of Confederate generals associated with those bases. Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren added an amendment to a military spending bill last month which would remove those names within three years. President Trump has said he would veto the bill. Grassley says he would hope the president wouldn’t veto the bill over the amendment, but he is pretty sure there would be enough votes to override.
(Cedar Rapids, IA) -- A federal judge has sentenced a Dubuque couple to two years in prison for taking money from the husband’s mother. Sixty-six-year-old H. David Derby and 52-year-old Patti Lynn Derby were sentenced Monday. Each of them had entered guilty pleas last September. Federal prosecutors told the court they took more than 200 thousand dollars from the victim, a widow living in an assisted living facility in Dubuque. She wasn’t able to manage her affairs due to mental and physical disabilities. The mother died last March.
(Mason, IA) -- A private investigator says a man facing execution in 10 days has information that could solve the Jodi Huisentruit case. Dustin Honken is scheduled to be put to death at a federal penitentiary in Indiana July 17th for killing five people. Iowa-licensed private investigator Steve Ridge has been working on the Huisentruit case for the last two years. The former news anchor went missing 25 years ago. Ridge says Honken is either responsible for her disappearance or knows what happened to her. Ridge says he is confident the cold case will be solved soon. Huisentruit was a 27-year-old news anchor for Mason City television station K-I-M-T when she went missing in 1995.