(Des Moines, IA) -- An attorney for the Iowa Utilities Board says the staff is reviewing several items in Carbon Solutions’ proposal to construct approximately 681 miles of pipeline through Iowa to carry liquified carbon dioxide. A couple of people spoke during the public comment period of the I-U-B meeting about pipeline concerns. Cynthia Hansen of Shelby County testified that landowners are being harassed by land agents “who are showing up multiple times when they’ve already been told know that the landowner is not interested in signing for voluntary easements.” Hansen also said surveyors are showing up on private property without notice. I-U-B chair Geri Huser (Jerry HYOO-ser) told Hansen that landowners have the right to file comments if there are situations “they believe are outside the statutory framework for proceeding of this type.”
(Webster City, IA) -- A delegation of Iowa Department of Corrections staff has just returned from a trip to Poland for an international conference on prisons. Tennie Carlson, of Stratford, is a corrections officer with the Second Judicial District Department of Correctional Services. Carlson first went to Poland in 2019 as part of the Polish-American Development Council, which deals with the mental health of inmates. She says Poland wants to bring its prison system up to modern standards, and doing a risk assessment is a big part of that. Carlson says a delegation of Polish prison officials will be visiting Iowa in the fall to take tours and exchange more ideas.
(UNDATED) -- A southwest Iowa native who sang the theme song for the early 1990’s hit T-V show “Twin Peaks” has died at the age of 65. Julee Cruise also appeared on Twin Peaks as a singer and was featured in both sequels. She recorded four solo albums and toured with the B-52s in 1992, filling in when singer Cindy Wilson took a break from the band. In 2018, Cruise announced on Facebook she was retiring from performing due to systemic lupus. Her husband told the New York Times that Cruise had struggled with depression and her health and took her own life. Cruise was born in Creston.
(Davenport, IA) -- A middle school teacher from Urbandale has begun her reign as the new Miss Iowa. Twenty-four-year-old Baily Hodson was crowned over the weekend in Davenport. She says when they called her name as the winner, she went completely numb and had no idea what to do, even though they’d practiced everything with each contestant during rehearsals. Hodson, a Berwick native who graduated from Grand View University in 2020, hopes to return to teaching once her duties as Miss Iowa are finished. She now moves on to the Miss America pageant which will be held later this year.