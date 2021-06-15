(Des Moines, IA) -- Protesters have forced the Des Moines City Council to recess its first in-person meeting in more than a year. Council members say they will resume their work Wednesday at 7:30 a-m, but it is possible they may have to return to virtual sessions. Protesters disrupted the meeting by gathering in front of council members while carrying signs calling for the defunding of the Des Moines Police Department. Des Moines Black Liberation Movement organizer Jaylen Cavil was angered by a consent agenda item authorizing a police officer to attend training in Florida. Cavil said the city should be paying 10-thousand dollars for the officer to go to Orlando.
(Des Moines, IA) -- Democrats have elected a new Iowa House Minority Leader. State Representative Jennifer Konfrst says she believes the Legislature “must do better for all Iowans.” Konfrst takes over for Representative Todd Prichard of Charles City who stepped down last month. Konfrst served as House Minority Whip during the 2021 Legislative session. She becomes the first woman to lead Iowa House Democrats. Republican House Speaker Pat Grassley released a statement congratulating her and saying he looks forward to working with her in her new role.
(Des Moines, IA) -- The Iowa Department of Corrections says the two nurses who gave overdoses of the coronavirus vaccine to dozens of prison inmates have been fired. The accidental overdoses were administered in April at the Fort Madison prison. The nurses haven’t been identified. Seventy-seven inmates were given up to six times the proper dose, but no medical complications have been reported. The state employees’ union has blamed poor training. A spokesperson says the nurses were only given 90 minutes’ notice of the change to a new vaccine that required more preparation.
(Des Moines, IA) -- A man has been convicted of assault for an attack during a disagreement over wearing a face mask last November. Forty-two-year-old Shane Wayne Michael was found guilty of willful injury causing serious injury. He was sentenced to 10 years in prison last week. Michael told police the victim shoulder-checked him into a vehicle and jabbed his thumb into Michael’s stomach. Witnesses identified Michael as the aggressor in the fight. The victim suffered a swollen eye. He said Michael coughed in his face, spit on him, and said, “If I have it, you have it.”