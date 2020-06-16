(Marshalltown, IA) -- The Iowa Department of Public health reports the state’s largest long-term care facility is no longer on the outbreak list. All but two of the seven residents and 22 staff from the Iowa Veterans Home in Marshalltown who were diagnosed with COVID-19 have recovered. Those two residents are awaiting their second test results to come back. Commandant Timon (Tim-on) Oujiri (Oh-jury) says it’s all due to the great work of the roughly 900 staff at the Veteran’s Home to slow the spread of the virus. The Commandant says while it is great news -- COVID-19 restrictions at the Veterans Home still remain in place for now.
(Le Mars, IA) -- The son of the founder of Wells Dairy in Le Mars, Fred D. Wells, has died at the age of 93. He was the son of Harry C. Wells, and nephew of Fred H. Wells, original founders of Wells’ Dairy in 1913. Wells began working at Wells Dairy as a young man after school, loading trucks, and working as a relief driver. He began his long career with the family business in 1946. Over his 55-year career with Wells, Fred served in a variety of roles and was named President and Chief Operating Officer in 1977. He served during a time of tremendous growth for Wells and its signature brand Blue Bunny. During his tenure, the company became the largest family-owned and managed manufacturer of ice cream and dairy products in the United States.
(Des Moines, IA) -- Black Lives Matter leaders say Governor Kim Reynolds has pledged to sign an executive order to restore felon voting rights in time for the general election. They met with the governor at the state capitol Monday while dozens of protesters rallied outside the room chanting “Let them vote.” Representative Ako Abdul-Samad (uh-KAY-oh ab-DOOL suh-MAHD) who was also in the meeting says signing an order in time for the election would be a positive step. Abdul-Samad also said he is glad Reynolds is not rushing an executive order before vetting the language with voting rights supporters.
(Terre Haute, IN) -- An Iowa native convicted of murdering five people is scheduled to be executed in July. A federal judge had blocked the execution of Dustin Lee Honken and his three co-defendants last November. U-S Attorney General William Barr moved the process forward Monday by directing the Federal Bureau of Prisons to schedule the executions. The 52-year-old Honken will be executed at the U-S Penitentiary in Terre Haute, Indiana.