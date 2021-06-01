(Luton, IA) -- One person is dead and another was wounded outside a rural residence in the northwest Iowa town of Luton Monday. Woodbury County Sheriff Chad Sheehan says first responders were dispatched to the scene at about 1:30 p-m. A woman was taken to a hospital and a man at the scene was dead. Sheehan says they stopped a vehicle fitting a withness description near Sloan, and have a suspect in custody. No names have been released.
(Reno, NV) -- Nevada lawmakers have passed a bill they hope puts the state's primary ahead of Iowa’s Caucuses in 2024. If Nevada’s governor signs the bill into law, it sets up a political fight. Iowa’s Caucuses have been the nation’s first test for presidential candidates for decades. New Hampshire law requires that state to host the nation’s first primary. Any change in the positioning of presidential primaries and caucuses requires approval from the two major political parties. Iowa Democrats and Republicans have fended off challenges from Michigan, Louisiana and Florida. Some Iowa Democrats have argued the Caucuses are a distraction and the party would be better off if the Caucuses are canceled. Iowa Republican Party leaders say the GOP has no plans to abandon the Caucuses.
(Adel, IA) -- The Iowa Department of Veterans Affairs held an online ceremony at the Iowa Veterans Cemetery in Adel Monday to honor the men and women who died serving their country. Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds called it humbling to be among the graves of generations of people who gave their lives to defend the U-S. The mayor of Van Meter and the State Chaplain of the Iowa National Guard also spoke. Retired U-S Navy Vice Admiral Michael Franken was the keynote speaker. More than five thousand veterans are buried at the cemetery.
(Stuart, IA) -- Authorities in Adair County say a worker who got stuck in a wind turbine blade Sunday night has avoided any serious injuries. MidAmerican Energy says it is investigating the incident at Arbor Hill Wind Farm near Stuart. The worker’s name hasn’t been released. Emergency responders were able to get him free and he was set to a hospital to be evaluated. He has been sent home. MidAmerican says work at the site is suspended while its investigation is completed.