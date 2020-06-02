(Des Moines, IA) -- For the first time in years, independent or "no party" voters are no longer the largest voting block in the state. Independents have dropped to third behind Democrats and Republicans. Secretary of State Paul Pate says Republicans increased by about 36-thousand and the Democrats increased by about 31-thousand of new registered voters. In the fourth congressional district, where Congressman Steve King faces a primary challenge, more than 12-thousand residents joined the ranks of Republicans in order to vote in the primary. In the third congressional district, Democrats gained nine-thousand and Republicans 85-hundred. In the second district, where Republicans have a competitive congressional primary, Republican voter rolls grew by more than nine-thousand. And, in the first congressional district, Republicans gained 11-thousand-seven hundred and Democrats gained 12-thousand voters.
(Jefferson, IA) -- Some of the 19 state-licensed casinos started re-opening Monday under new guidelines from the governor. Wild Rose President Tom Timmons says there were about 140 people waiting at his facility in Jefferson. At the Wild Rose in Clinton 60 to 70 people waiting to get in -- and the Wild Rose in Emmetsburg had around 60 people in line. Timmons says it felt like the grand opening all over again after being closed for 75 days. The casinos are allowed to open at 50 percent of capacity -- which is based on the number of gaming positions normally available. They have 600 positions in Jefferson -- and are limited to 300 patrons inside right now under the coronavirus rules.
(Omaha, NE) -- For the first time in months, Iowa's economic numbers improved during May along with that of the Midwest, but the state and region are still struggling under fallout from the pandemic. Creighton University economist Ernie Goss says the monthly survey of business owners and supply managers in Iowa and eight other states shows promise, though there's still a long way to go toward recovery. The Iowa Business Conditions Index was still below the growth neutral point of 50 on a zero-to-100 scale. Goss says the job index remains well below the "growth neutral" point, but it's starting to rebound. Joblessness is its worst in Iowa and nationwide since the Great Recession.
(Des Moines, IA) -- The Iowa State Fair will announce its decision about the 2020 event no later than June 15th. The Iowa State Fair is the last big Midwestern fair to decide whether it can move forward. Fairs in Minnesota and Wisconsin have canceled in the last two weeks. Before that, Ohio and North Dakota called things off. Nebraska, South Dakota, Kansas, Michigan and Indiana have all decided they will hold their fairs, despite the safety risks from the coronavirus pandemic.