(Des Moines, IA) – Two people were wounded and a third arrested after gunfire erupted in a Des Moines grocery store. Two women were involved Sunday morning in a spontaneous dispute inside the east side Hy-Vee. Police say surveillance video shows 30-year-old Kapri Lashawn Francis of Des Moines “violently assaulted” the other woman without provocation. Police also say the victim was legally carrying a handgun and after being attacked, shot Francis once in the leg in self-defense. The bullet ricocheted, hitting another shopper. That shopper and Francis were taken to the hospital for treatment and Francis is charged with assault.
(Urbandale, IA) -- All three student body presidents are objecting to proposed tuition hikes at the University of Iowa, Iowa State University, and the University of Northern Iowa. The State Board of Regents is considering a proposal to raise tuition at the three state-run schools by four-point-two-five percent. The Board says the increase is needed after they requested an additional 15 million dollars from the Iowa Legislature and lawmakers gave them a five-and-half million. U-N-I student body president, Leila Masinovic, told the board at its Monday meeting that students and friends have “voiced their concerns” for a long time about “not knowing where to turn to be able to afford to continue their education.” The Board of Regents will take its first vote on the tuition proposal at its next meeting.
(Ames, IA) -- Today (Tuesday) is the first day of summer and the continued hot, windy conditions are raising fears of flash droughts in Iowa and across the region. Meteorologist Dennis Todey (TODD-ee), director of the U-S-D-A’s Midwest Climate Hub in Ames, says we’ve been seeing elevated temperatures for a few weeks already and that heat may soon start impacting Iowa corn and soybeans. A flash drought is the rapid onset or intensification of drought -- Todey says ingredients include warmer-than-average temperatures, sunny skies, lots of wind, and lower relative humidity. The latest climate outlooks show warmer temperatures across Iowa and much of the Northern Plains into September. Soil moisture, he notes, is being depleted rapidly due to the hot, windy weather.
(Des Moines, IA) -- Three lower court judges and two attorneys have applied for the upcoming vacancy on the Iowa Supreme Court. The five are hoping to move to the Supreme Court when Justice Brent Appel retires on July 13th. The State Judicial Nominating Commission has scheduled interviews for each applicant -- which will start Monday, June 27th. The commission will select three of the five after the interviews to forward to Governor Kim Reynolds. Reynolds then has 30 days to make her nomination.