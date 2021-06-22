(Undated) -- The latest U-S-D-A report shows the drought impact is showing in Iowa's corn and soybean crops. The U-S-D-A report shows the corn condition is rated 56 percent good to excellent -- a drop of seven percentage points from last week. Soybean emergence was 96 percent complete, one week ahead of the five-year average. The soybeans were rated at 57 percent good to excellent -- which is a four percent drop from the prior week.
(Urbandale, IA) -- The State Board of Regents will consider a proposal for tuition increases at the three state universities in an online meeting Thursday. The proposal would increase tuition by three-point-five percent for undergrad residents at the University of Iowa and Iowa State University -- with a one-point-five percent increase at the University of Northern Iowa. The proposal also raises mandatory fees by 53 dollars at the U-I, 36 dollars at I-S-U, and holds fees the same at U-N-I.
(Decatur, IA) -- The Monona County Sheriff's Office has sent a body found in the Missouri River Sunday to the coroner's office in hopes of getting an identification. A fisherman has found the man's body in the Missouri River near the Ivy Island Wildlife Area on the Iowa side of the river. The body is believed to have been in the water for some time.
(Urbandale, IA) -- Former Dowling High School star, Karissa Schweizer, has qualified for the Tokyo Olympics in the five-thousand-meter run. Schweizer finished second to Elise Cranny in qualifying Monday, after being passed with about 200 meters to go at the Olympic Trials in Eugene, Oregon. The Urbandale native excelled in the five-thousand-meter run in college, winning two national titles at Missouri. The 2021 Summer Games begin on July 23rd.