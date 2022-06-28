(Mason City, IA) -- Twenty-seven-year-old KIMT morning anchorwoman Jodi Huisentruit has been missing for 27 years. Monday marked the 27th anniversary of her disappearance from her apartment complex as she was leaving for work. Police found evidence at the scene suggesting she’d been abducted. Her body has never been found and she was legally declared dead by a Cerro Gordo County district court judge in 2001. A gathering of family and friends was held in front of K-I-M-T late Monday morning to remember Jodi and remind the public that the case remains unsolved. If you possibly have any information regarding Huisentruit’s disappearance, you can call the Mason City Police Department at 641-421-3636.
(Grundy Center, IA) – There’ll be no new trial for a Grundy Center man convicted of killing an Iowa State Trooper last year. Grundy County District Court Judge Joel Dalrymple denied the motion Monday, and then sentenced Michael Lange to life without parole for murdering State Trooper Jim Smith during a standoff in April of 2021. Lang was also sentenced to 25 years for attempted murder and five years for assault -- with all sentences to run consecutively. He has 30 days to appeal.
(Des Moines, IA) -- Governor Kim Reynolds has a slate of three nominees for an opening on the Iowa Supreme Court, as she prepares to make her fifth appointment to the state’s highest court. Justice Brent Appel (like “apple”) is stepping down July 13th when he reaches the court’s mandatory retirement age of 72. The Judicial Nominating Commission is recommending two judges and a trial lawyer to replace Appel -- Appeals Court Judge David May of Polk City, District Court Judge Alan Heavens of Garnavillo, and trial attorney William Miller of Des Moines. The governor has 30 days to review the nominees and make her choice -- or Reynolds can reject this group and ask the nominating commission to submit a new slate.
(Des Moines, IA) -- Governor Kim Reynolds has awarded Universal Television six-million dollars for the “Field of Dreams” television series that starts filming in Iowa in a few months. In April, Reynolds announced she’d use 100 million dollars in federal pandemic relief to boost tourism and quality of life projects in Iowa. The “Field of Dreams” series will be filmed in Iowa, at sites in Polk, Boone, Mahaska, and Clinton Counties, according to a news release from the governor’s office. Once finished, it’s scheduled to be televised on the streaming network Peacock.