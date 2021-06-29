(Des Moines, IA) -- A group of protesters has disrupted a Des Moines City Council meeting again – this time one protester was arrested. Several people spoke out against a new rule requiring those who want to speak to submit written requests to provide input instead of verbal requests. At one point, Mayor Frank Cownie asked audience members to leave the room after they had demanded a discussion of a consent agenda item related to hiring an outside firm to provide police de-escalation training. Following a quick recess, council members gave unanimous approval to a resolution supporting the city’s police chief and city manager.
(Fort Dodge, IA) -- Fort Dodge police say this shows why you need to pay attention to road signs. A 37-year-old Webster City woman failed to obey a traffic control device Monday, driving past barriers – and ending up with her car stuck in wet concrete. Construction crews had blocked off the road to repair the concrete surface. The woman’s name hasn’t been released. Construction workers say they tried to stop her, but she kept going until her car wouldn’t go any farther. The driver told police she had been following G-P-S instructions and she had seen other drivers pass through the location.
(Sioux City, IA) -- A 20-year-old man from northwest Iowa has entered a plea of not guilty to charges he used homemade chloroform to kidnap his former girlfriend earlier this month. Zack Smith of Bronson is accused of using the chemical compound, a blindfold, duct tape, and zip ties to kidnap the victim. Smith was out on bond for a previous charge of false imprisonment at the time involving the same victim. A jury trial in Woodbury County is scheduled to be held August 17th.
(Des Moines, IA) -- Iowa authorities say they are looking for two persons of interest in a Waterloo homicide last month. Investigators say Dayton Matlock was killed and two women were injured in a shooting. Authorities are searching for Marcus Sykes and Shireca Wilson. Police say the two may still be together, but at least one of them is believed to have fled to Des Moines. Authorities haven’t said what led up to the shooting.