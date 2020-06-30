(Des Moines, IA) -- An Iowa woman seeking an abortion will have to attend an additional appointment at least 24 hours before terminating their pregnancy. Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds signed the mandatory waiting period into law Monday and it takes effect tomorrow (Wednesday). Planned Parenthood lawyers were in court Monday arguing the law should be temporarily blocked while their lawsuit continues. Lawyers for the state told the court Planned Parenthood doesn’t have legal standing to challenge the law. The judge in Johnson County has promised a quick ruling.
(Des Moines, IA) -- The Small Business Administration warns today (Tuesday) is the last day for small businesses in Iowa to apply for coronavirus relief loans. Almost 58 thousand Iowa businesses have been approved for loans totaling more than five billion dollars. The money can be used for rent, utilities or meeting payroll and the loans could be forgiven if the business retains the same number of workers at the same wage levels. Congress changed some of the program rules this month to make it easier for businesses. The portion of the loans that must be used for payroll has been lowered from 75 percent to 60.
(Washington, DC) -- A man convicted of killing five people in Iowa, including two children, is scheduled for execution next month. The U-S Supreme Court refused to block the execution of Dustin Lee Honken and three other convicted killers in a ruling handed down Monday. All four federal inmates were convicted of killing children. Honken is set to be put to death July 17th at the federal penitentiary in Terre Haute, Indiana. The four executions will be the first time the federal death penalty has been used in 17 years.
(Des Moines, IA) -- Des Moines is approaching the midway point of 2020 and the number of homicides has already topped last year. Des Moines police are investigating the death of 41-year-old Michael Thurman of Keokuk. His body was found last weekend. He’s the city’s 14th homicide victim so far this year. The first homicide of 2020 came on the first day of the year when a 14-year-old boy was killed. January was particularly deadly, with a double-homicide followed a few weeks later by a triple-homicide. Three years ago Des Moines police investigated 28 homicides.