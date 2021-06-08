(Des Moines, IA) -- A group of Iowans is demanding action on systematic poverty, saying passage of the third Reconstruction Resolution is needed. Monday’s demonstration at Congresswoman Cindy Axne’s Des Moines office was put together by The Poor People’s Campaign. Associate Pastor Rushing Kimball of Plymouth United Church of Christ says we need to start closing the widening gaps between the rich and poor. Similar demonstrations have been held across the country. Kimball says Congress should start focusing on solutions that address poverty from the bottom up “because nothing is trickling down.”
(Des Moines, IA) -- Officials with the Family Leadership Summit say former Vice President Mike Pence will speak at next month’s event in Des Moines. The Iowa-based conservative Christian Group will gather at Community Choice Credit Union Convention Center July 16th. Other speakers include former U-S Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem. The summit has a history of being a platform for Republicans who might run for the presidency. Family Leader president and C-E-O Bob Vander Plaats says Pence is finding out that a lot of the party’s base still loves him. A spokesperson says it might be a couple of years before Pence decides if he will run for president.
(Washington, DC) -- A Iowa native is asking a District of Columbia court to release him from detention. Doug Jensen is waiting for his trial to start on his role in the deadly attack on the U-S Capitol January 6th. Attorneys for Jensen say their client was led astray by Q-anon conspiracy theories and former President Donald Trump. Jensen is to be arraigned today (Tuesday). He says he came to Washington to witness what he calls “The Storm,” but not to take an active role in the insurrection.
(Burlington, IA) -- A 38-year-old Burlington man was taken into custody last weekend when responding Des Moines County Sheriff’s deputies found drugs in his possession. The deputies were following up on a 9-1-1 caller who said they could hear someone shouting for help. When they encountered Justin Tyler Marshall it was determined he had two arrest warrants in his name. After he was placed into custody, he was found to be in possession of illegal drugs. Marshall is being held in the Des Moines County Jail.