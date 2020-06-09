(Des Moines, IA) -- The Iowa Legislature has passed another bill that toughens penalties for those who trespass at a food operation, including livestock confinements and meatpacking plants. Representative Jarad (JAIR-ud) Klein, a Republican from Keota, says it's a pretty simple concept -- you can't go in a livestock building without permission. Republican Senator Ken Rozenboom (ROH-zen-boom) of Oskaloosa says he was targeted by animal rights protesters who got inside a hog confinement he had leased to someone else and released photos and video the group said showed animal neglect. The bill enhances the penalty for trespassing on or in a food operation to an aggravated misdemeanor. A second offense would be a felony. Critics predict the bill -- if the governor signs it into law -- will be successfully challenged in court.
(Des Moines, IA) -- Iowa legislators have been bickering about face masks. Most Democrats have been wearing face coverings -- while most Republicans are not. Senator Bill Dotzler (DOTS-ler), a Democrat from Waterloo, gave two speeches urging his colleagues to wear a mask at all times. He says it is important for those who have underlying conditions or family members who have underlying conditions. Republican Senator Mariannette Miller-Meeks of Ottumwa is an eye doctor. Miller-Meeks responded to Dotzler, saying she's read reams of research that suggests maintaining six-feet of separation is sufficient. "I don't need to be chastized as a physician on whether I should wear a mask or not wear a mask because I've looked at the C-D-C guidelines. I am, in fact, following those guidelines," Miller-Meeks said.
(Des Moines, IA) -- The Des Moines City Council has unanimously passed the first consideration of an ordinance prohibiting racial profiling. Council members will hear from the public at the next meeting. Opponents say the ordinance doesn’t do enough to address their concerns. More public comments will be accepted at the next council meeting June 22nd. Mayor Frank Cownie says the city has already implemented more than 40 suggestions from community groups in the revised ordinance. The Iowa-Nebraska N-A-A-C-P and other organizations say they didn’t have enough time to look through those revisions before the Monday’s meeting was held.
(Iowa City, IA) -- Monday’s Black Lives Matter protest in Iowa City was called much calmer by participants. It came just a day after one of its leaders was arrested. The crowd marched and chanted in the downtown area, but the group was kept away from the interstate. Participants were warned against graffiti. Even though the march passed in front of City Hall, there was virtually no visible law enforcement presence along the route.