(Des Moines) -- A bill in the Iowa House has passed 54 to 39 that would open many of the videos, tapes and other materials in the Iowa P-B-S archives for public use. Representative Megan Jones of Sioux Rapids says the bill is necessary because of a contract dispute between Iowa P-B-S management and former Iowa State wrestling coach Jim Gibbons over footage of a 1986 match. The bill essentially designates Iowa P-B-S material that’s at least ten years old as a public record that could be used for educational, historical or cultural purposes -- and Jones says the videos couldn’t be used to make a profit. House Democratic Leader Jennifer Konfrst of Windsor Heights worked at Iowa P-B-S for 14 years and says the bill is a sledgehammer when a flyswatter is needed.
(Des Moines) -- A proposal to revamp the law that requires a deposit on some bottles and cans has cleared a Senate subcommittee. Republican Senator Ken Rozenboom of Oskaloosa, says one estimate finds the wholesale distributors of beer and pop keep as much as 48 million dollars annually from unredeemed deposits. His bill would have that money routed to the state instead and deposited in the Taxpayer Relief Fund. The Iowa Wholesale Beer Distributors Association opposes the bill. The Iowa Beverage Association, which represents the distributors of non-alcoholic drink, instead proposes the creation of a non-profit outside of state government that would manage the redemption system -- and start charging the nickel deposit on bottles and cans of water, tea, and sports drinks.
(Des Moines) -- A compromise plan to let all-terrain vehicles travel on more county and state highways has cleared the Iowa House. If the bill becomes law, A-T-Vs driving on local highways would have to be equipped with headlights, taillights, turn signals and mirrors, plus the drivers would have to be at least 18 and have liability insurance. City officials would be able to prohibit A-T-Vs from driving within city limits. Representative Christina Bohannan of Iowa City says the bill also sets a 35 mile an hour speed limit for A-T-Vs driving on county or state highways. Representative Dennis Cohoon of Burlington voted “no,” saying A-T-Vs aren’t meant to be driven on highways. The bill now goes to the Iowa Senate.
(Marion) -- Volunteer registration opens today (Tuesday) for this summer’s edition of Iowa Project AWARE, the 19th annual river cleanup event. Coordinator Nina Marquardt says this year’s effort will be on the West Fork of the Des Moines River, running July 10th through the 15th. They’ll be starting up in Petersburg, Minnesota, and ending just south of West Bend, Iowa, in Palo Alto County -- which will cover 61 miles of the West Fork. Marquardt says about 78 percent of the trash picked up gets recycled. In addition to the usual bottles and cans, volunteers have found bowling pins, tires, refrigerators -- and one year a tractor. To learn more and to sign up to volunteer, visit Iowa-project-aware-dot-org.