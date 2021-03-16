(Des Moines, IA) The Republican-led Senate has voted to immediately ban city ordinances that prevent landlords from rejecting potential tenants who use government housing vouchers to pay rent. These kinds of ordinances are in effect now in Des Moines, Iowa City, and Marion, but the House-approved ban would start in 2023. Representative Dave Deyoe (DEE-yoh), a Republican from Nevada, says landlords should have the freedom to decide if they want to accept so-called Section 8 vouchers. Democrats like Representative Phyllis Thede (THEE-dee) of Davenport say the ban will hurt low-income Iowans, including veterans, elderly and disabled Iowans who get government housing assistance. The Senate must approve House adjustments in the bill before it goes to the governor.
(Des Moines, IA) -- A former Waterloo woman, who was employed as a conservation assistant for the Soil and Water Conservation District, will spend more than two years in federal prison. Forty-four-year-old Leslie Carey pleaded guilty to wire fraud. Carey admitted in her plea agreement that from 2010 until 2017, she defrauded the Black Hawk and Bremer County Soil and Water Divisions and took their money through unauthorized withdrawals, debit card, and credit card purchases, store purchases, and disbursements. She admitted she concealed her scheme by transferring funds among accounts, altering financial statements, and submitting false Treasurer reports and minutes. Carey was sentenced to 33 months imprisonment and was ordered to make 430-thousand dollars in restitution.
(Des Moines, IA) -- A bill that's making its way through the legislature would let the Iowa Board of Education Examiners authorize people to be substitute teachers if the person has earned an associate's degree or completed at least 60 credit hours as an undergraduate. These authorized substitutes would be limited to 10 days or less in a classroom per month. The bill would make permanent a provision in the governor's public health emergency proclamation that was designed to help schools find substitute teachers during the pandemic. The bill has no registered opposition. It has just cleared a Senate subcommittee and the full House approved it unanimously earlier this month.
(Iowa City, IA) -- The University of Iowa and Iowa State University or headed in different directions with their men's basketball coaches. The Hawkeyes have extended Fran McCaffery's contract by four years through the 2027-28 season. The Hawkeyes just received the second seed in the N-C-A-A basketball tournament after putting up a 21-8 regular-season record and a third-place finish in the Big Ten with a 14-6 league mark. The Cyclones announced they have agreed to part ways with their coach Steve Prohm after the team went 2-22 and winless in the Big 12 Conference. Prohm compiled a 97-95 record in six seasons and led Iowa State to three N-C-A-A Tournament berths and two Big 12 Tournament Championships in his tenure.