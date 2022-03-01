(Van Meter, IA) -- Former two-term Republican Iowa Congressman David Young announced he’s running for a seat in the state legislature. Young lives in Van Meter and was elected to represent Iowa’s third congressional district in 2014. He lost his re-election bid in 2018 to current Democratic Congresswoman Cindy Axne. Young unsuccessfully ran for that seat again in 2020. He’s running for a House seat that spans from West Des Moines to Van Meter and Adel (AY-dell). Young was U-S Senator Chuck Grassley’s chief of staff prior to running for Congress.
(Des Moines, IA) -- Schools, childcare centers and colleges would not be able to require students to receive COVID-19 vaccines under a bill passed in the Iowa House. The proposed ban would apply to both public and private schools and colleges, and would remain in effect until July of 2029. Supporters of the bill said the state should ensure that coronavirus vaccination decisions are left to parents, while opponents asked lawmakers not to tie the hands of public health officials. The bill passed by a vote of 57 to 36 on Monday. Two Democrats joined Republicans to send the proposal on to the Iowa Senate.
(Des Moines, IA) -- The Iowa House has unanimously voted to get rid of the exit exam college graduates must pass in order to get a teaching license in Iowa. Representative Tom Moore, a Republican from Griswold, was a teacher for 33 years. He's been trying to get rid of this test for six years and says the exams have no bearing on the graduate's abilities, their knowledge, or their ability to become a quality teacher. The bill also gets rid of the optional entrance exam for teachers as well. The bill now goes to the Senate.
(Des Moines, IA) -- The superintendent of Iowa's largest school district will be stepping down at the end of this school year -- a year earlier than expected. Last spring, the Des Moines School Board voted not to extend Superintendent Thomas Ahart's (AY-hart's) contract beyond June 2023. Iowa Public Radio reports that Ahart now plans to resign June 30th. He says Des Moines Public Schools are in a really good place right now, considering especially the “record-low funding” they’ve received over the last decade. At the start of school in the fall of 2020, Ahart led the Des Moines district's defiance of state rules requiring in-person attendance. Republican lawmakers reduced state support for the district in early 2021 in response.