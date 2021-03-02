(Cedar Falls, IA) -- Youngstown State University has banned one of its coaches after he hit a University of Northern Iowa football player who had run out of bounds during Saturday’s game. The incident happened late in the second quarter of the game U-N-I won 21-0. Panthers wide receiver Quan Hampton had just caught a first-down pass when he ran out of bounds on the Penguins’ sideline. Video shows coach Tim Jones lowering his shoulder into Hampton and knocking him down. Johnson is the director of player personnel for Youngstown. He has apologized for his actions.
(Winterset, IA) -- A Madison County jury deliberated for less than an hour before finding a man guilty of first-degree murder last week. Twenty-seven-year-old Jerome Moyer the Third of Norwalk will be sentenced to life in prison though a sentencing date hasn’t been set. Moyer was reportedly angry when 23-year-old Roseanna Otto didn’t want to return to a relationship with Moyer in May of 2019. In addition to her three daughters, at the time of her death, Otto was a caregiver for her grandmother. Moyer fled after he killed her and was arrested the next day in Dubuque. He said he was on his way to see his parents in Wisconsin before giving himself up.
(Estherville, IA) -- Emmet County prosecutors say one of the five Armstrong city officials charged in a corruption case has agreed to plead guilty. Former city clerk Mary “Kate” Staton had been accused of theft and tampering with records. She entered her plea Monday in Emmet County District Court. Her sentencing date hasn’t been set. The five current and former Armstrong city officials face a total of 20 charges after the corruption investigation that lasted several years. The mayor and police chief were also arrested.
(Newton, IA) -- Charges of child endangerment and neglect have been filed in Jasper County against the parents of a three-month-old child. The charges were brought against Stormy and Jessica Agan after a doctor discovered the child had several broken bones. When the child was brought to a doctor last November for a broken arm, an examination turned up a broken rib and a broken bone in one leg that has already begun healing. Investigators say the injuries were “highly specific fractures from non-accidental trauma.” The couple’s hearings are on the docket for next Monday.