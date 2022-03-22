(Polk County, IA) -- Another case of a home intruder being shot by a homeowner has been reported. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office says a homeowner reported finding a white male in his home attempting to steal items just before 5 p-m. The homeowner confronted the man and fired several shots at him before he fled in a white Buick. Deputies say the evidence at the scene indicates that the man was shot. The break-in and shooting comes one day after a man was arrested after allegedly trying to get into a home in Dallas County. The homeowner there shot the man several times and he was arrested after being released from the hospital.
(Des Moines, IA) -- Governor Kim Reynolds says the U-S Supreme Court is on the brink of overturning the ruling that legalized abortion -- but she warns banning the procedure in Iowa requires a complex set of moves. The U-S Supreme Court is expected to issue a ruling this summer on a Mississippi law that bars abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy. Reynolds cautions Iowa cannot adopt a similar law here under current conditions. She's asking the court to overturn a 2018 ruling that said women have a right to an abortion under Iowa's constitution. Reynolds also is backing a proposed constitutional amendment that says the state's constitution does not guarantee abortion rights.
(Des Moines, IA) -- Republicans in the Iowa House are proposing a new 12 million dollar scholarship program for students at Iowa's three public universities. House Speaker Pat Grassley says it's an effort to address workforce shortages in specific occupations. Half of the money would go to juniors and seniors studying to be teachers. The other six million would go to juniors and seniors seeking degrees in other occupations which are in high demand. Grassley says it's a way to put money into the three state universities to directly address a lack of qualified employees.
(Ames, IA) -- Iowa State University researchers are studying the production of blood stem cells in zebrafish in hopes of eventually growing cells to fight diseases like cancer and anemia in humans. I-S-U's Raquel Espin Palazon (ess-PEEN pal-ah-SONE) says she’s found inflammatory signals from cells -- triggered by illness or an injury -- which could be the missing ingredient to generate usable blood stem cells in a lab. Finding a matching human donor to transplant healthy stem cells, which are formed in embryos, is extremely hard. The team will start by studying zebrafish because their embryos develop externally and are transparent, plus, they share more than 70-percent of their genes with humans.