(Iowa City, IA) -- A federal appeals court has ruled administrators at the University of Iowa aren’t immune from a lawsuit filed over improperly revoking a Christian student group. The 8th U-S Circuit Court of Appeals came down on the side of the group Business Leaders in Christ. That group argues their constitutional rights to freedom of speech and association were violated. It barred a student from serving in a leadership position when he disclosed he was gay in 2017. The school revoked the group’s registration after it banned the student who said he didn’t agree with its teachings on sexual morality.
(Fort Dodge, IA) -- The trial for a Webster County man accused of killing his former girlfriend’s mother has been delayed to August. During a court appearance last week, Mark Russell told the judge he wanted to waive his right to a speedy trial. The trial was going to start today (Tuesday). Russell faces murder charges in the beating death of Angela McLeod in January of last year. Investigators say he hit the victim with a golf club at least three times.
(Des Moines, IA) -- The Iowa Senate has approved a bill doing away with the need to get a state permit before buying firearms or carrying a concealed handgun. The House approved it last week, so it now goes on to the desk of Governor Kim Reynolds. The legislation does away with background checks and it eliminates the requiring of firearms training before a person can get a permit. The Iowa chapter of Moms Demand Action is calling on the governor to veto the bill. If she signs it, Iowa will become one of 18 states that don’t require a permit to carry a weapon in public.
(Ottumwa, IA) -- The trial for two men who engaged police in a fatal 2018 shootout starts today (Tuesday) in Wapello County. Michael Bibby and Dalton Cook each face several counts of attempted murder. Authorities say the men had messed up a robbery attempt that ended in a shootout with Ottumwa police. Tiffany McNeal and Roy White were also involved in the robbery. White was killed in the shootout and McNeal has already pleaded guilty to two counts of willful injury causing bodily injury and one count of burglary.