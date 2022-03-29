(Des Moines, IA) -- A House committee has approved a plan to hike the pay for providing in-home care for Iowans with disabilities. The move comes as a federal review is expected to call for moving residents with disabilities out of state institutions in Glenwood and Woodward -- and into home and community-based settings. Republican Representative Joel Fry of Osceola says the House G-O-P budget plan sets aside more than 14-and-a-half million dollars for that effort. Representative John Forbes, a Democrat from Urbandale, says under this plan, it appears direct care workers could be paid about three dollars an hour more. But while Forbes and other Democrats say they support the pay increase, they voted against the more than two-billion-dollar budget plan for the state’s public health and human services agencies. Democrats object to a COVID-related proposal added to the budget bill.
(Des Moines, IA) -- A state panel will meet later this (Tuesday) morning to review challenges to the nominating forms for EIGHT candidates for primary elections in June, including an incumbent who’s seeking an 11th term in office. Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller and five other candidates face challenges based on the signatures on their nominating petitions. The State Objection Panel is being asked to decide whether some of the people who signed the documents actually live in the areas where candidates had to collect signatures. The attorney general is one of the three members of the review panel, so it’s likely the lieutenant governor will take his place when Miller’s case is reviewed. In 2018, a Republican running for governor was booted from the ballot after several duplicate signatures were found.
(Ames, IA) -- Iowa farmers could inadvertently find new markets for their commodities because of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Chad Hart, an agricultural economist with Iowa State University, says if Russia and Ukraine aren’t able to export, that means the rest of the world is searching for another place to buy grain from. Agricultural exports from Russia and Ukraine have ground to a halt and the invasion is going to have certain impacts on what Ukrainian farmers can produce this year, namely, winter wheat and corn. The Russian invasion of Ukraine began on February 24th, so it’s already been a little over a month.
(Des Moines, IA) -- A bill introduced in the Iowa House would give five million dollars in tax breaks to developers planning to expand a large sports complex in Bettendorf. Representative Gary Mohr (like “more”), a Republican from Bettendorf, says the T-B-K Bank Sports complex already has indoor soccer fields, volleyball, outdoor baseball, and softball. Developers have announced plans to spend 75 million dollars to build more baseball and softball fields to accommodate more tournaments, as well as a three-story indoor golf complex and an Olympic-sized swimming pool. The rebate Mohr’s bill proposes would let the owners keep the sales taxes charged on purchases at the facility. Legislators approved a similar rebate for the existing sports complex and Mohr says hotels, restaurants and other businesses were built nearby to accommodate the crowds.