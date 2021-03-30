(Des Moines, IA) -- The Iowa House has unanimously passed a bill that establishes the guidelines for state grants to companies that extend broadband to areas of Iowa that lack adequate service. The bill specifies that most grants should go to companies that install broadband capable of download and upload speeds of at least 100 megabits per second. However, some grants could be used for lower-speed broadband in rural areas. The bill does not appropriate money for the grants. That spending decision will be made later according to legislative leaders. House Speaker Pat Grassley says it's likely to be around 100 million dollars. Governor Kim Reynolds asked lawmakers for 150 million in each of the next three years.
(Des Moines, IA) -- Legislators have been notified that someone associated with the Iowa Senate tested positive for COVID-19 Monday. According to the notification from the Secretary of the Senate, Thursday the 25th is the last time the person who has the virus was in the Senate. This is the first publicly-reported case in the Senate. In January and February, six cases were reported among people associated with the Iowa House. It's a voluntary reporting system and names are not disclosed in the email advisories of positive cases. Senator Rob Hogg (HOHG, rhymes with "vogue") of Cedar Rapids was among a handful of senators who were absent yesterday (Monday). Hogg tweeted that he stayed home because the Capitol is not a safe place to work due to a lack of safety precautions.
(Ames, IA) -- Iowa State University officials say they are conducting an internal review of policies and procedures related to a double-fatal accident on Little Walk Lake Sunday. Two members of the Iowa State Crew Club drowned when their boat capsized. Search crews found the second victim’s body Monday. Safety guidelines say the team shouldn’t row when wind speeds are above 14 miles-an-hour. The National Weather Service reports it recorded wind speeds of nearly 25 miles-an-hour at Ames Municipal Airport, but that location is 15 miles away from the lake.
(Washington, DC) -- Democratic congressional candidate Rita Hart has submitted a legal brief arguing a U-S House committee has a moral and legal obligation to count every vote against in Iowa’s Second Congressional District. Hart is challenging the six-vote margin of victory for Republican Congresswoman Mariannette Miller-Meeks. Hart has identified 22 ballots she says were wrongfully counted. Republican officials have called Hart’s case a partisan power grab. In return, she says that is meant as a distraction, pointing out that Miller-Meeks has offered no argument for why the ballots shouldn’t be counted.