(Des Moines, IA) -- Des Moines police say they have a possible suspect in custody after a 15-year-old boy was shot and died outside of East High School. Police say he was not a student at the school, and no charges have been filed. Two teenage female East High students were also shot and are in a critical condition at local hospitals. Des Moines police say the shots appeared to have come from a passing car.
(Des Moines, IA) -- Appraisers and the insurance industry disagree about a bill that would adjust some rules for the evaluation of damaged property in Iowa. The Iowa House has unanimously approved the changes, but the bill is in limbo in the Senate. The bill would change the current process that lets a property owner ask a neutral umpire to resolve a dispute over insurance claims when appraisers for the insurance company and the property owner do not agree. The insurance industry's lobbyist says that option will remain, but appraisers will no longer be able to judge what caused the damage if the bill becomes law.
(Des Moines, IA) -- The program planner for Iowa's Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program or LIHEAP (LY-heep), says he's seen about a 20-percent increase in applications from last winter. Bill Marquess (mar-QWESS) says higher natural gas prices, along with colder temperatures, have hit those already struggling and facing financial hardships. He says new federal funding has allowed them to issue supplemental payments of 40 percent of what the first payment was. He says they also have financial assistance for crises, like when a furnace needs to be replaced.
(Des Moines, IA) -- Thirty-seven states license midwives and, if a bill that cleared the Iowa House becomes law, Iowa would join that group. Bethany Gates of Vinton is a certified professional midwife, one of about a dozen working in Iowa. She says midwives are leaving Iowa because there are a lot more states that offer licensure, allowing them to practice within their “full scope” – which would include administering certain medications and ordering ultrasounds and lab work. A recent study found mothers and babies in states which have integrated midwives into the health care system had better outcomes compared to the states that strongly restrict midwifery. Iowa’s major medical groups have opposed similar legislation in the past.