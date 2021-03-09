(Des Moines, IA) -- A bill signed Monday by Governor Kim Reynolds would shorten the time for early voting in Iowa from 29 days to 20. The new legislation makes sweeping changes to the state’s election laws. The bill also prohibits county auditors from sending absentee ballot applications out unless a voter asks for one. Opponents call this “voter suppression” and Democratic voting rights attorney Marc Elias has suggested taking legal action. Iowa is one of several Republican-controlled states tightening voting laws due to distrust of the system prompted by former President Trump’s claims of widespread voter fraud.
(Des Moines, IA) -- Des Moines police say two shootings Friday and Saturday were connected to a confrontation Friday shortly before noon when a group of non-students entered North High School. School staff members escorted those non-students out of the building, but the students involved in the confrontation followed them. About an hour later, police were notified of an incident that left an 18-year-old driver wounded. Witnesses say the driver was injured in an exchange of gunfire between the car and a group of juveniles in the street. Then Saturday, 16-year-old Elijah Brown-Townsend died when a gun being handed to him went off accidentally. At least one person in the car had been involved in the Friday shooting.
(Nevada, IA) -- A Story County jury has found a man guilty of first-degree murder in a case from 2017. Anthony English will face a life sentence. He was convicted of killing Xavier Jordan Shepley in 2017. Ames police found Shepley suffering from a single gunshot wound at his apartment. He was transported to Mary Greeley Medical Center where he died before doctors could save his life. Defense attorneys made multiple motions for a new trial but were turned away. English is one of four people charged in the killing.
(Des Moines, IA) -- The Iowa Senate has approved the addition of expansive lawsuit immunity for police officers to the state code. One supporter, state Senator Chris Cournoyer of LeClaire, said the bill doesn’t protect negligence, incompetence, or officers knowingly violating the law. Iowa’s move to codify what is called “qualified immunity” for law enforcement comes at the same time some states have introduced legislation doing away with that legal defense. The measure moves on to the Iowa House.