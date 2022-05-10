(Washington, DC) -- U-S Senator Chuck Grassley is among the leaders of a bipartisan push for more funding to address the bird flu outbreak. The Iowa Republican has signed a letter pointing out that highly pathogenic avian influenza has been detected in 32 states and has killed more than 36-million birds. The letter to leaders of the Senate Appropriations Committee says the development has serious implications for U-S poultry producers, rural communities, and the agricultural economy.
(Des Moines, IA) -- The U-S-D-A crop report says weather limited farmers to just about two good days in the field last week. Only five more percent of the corn crop got in the ground for a total now of 14 percent statewide. That pace is two weeks behind both last year and the five-year average. Soybean planting moved from four to seven percent. That is 12 days behind the bean planting pace for last year and 11 days behind the five-year average.
(Ames, IA) -- Ames police are investigating the shooting death of a man outside an apartment complex. Officers were called to the scene shortly after 4:30 a-m Monday by 9-1-1 reports of gunfire. They found the body of a man who had been shot multiple times. The victim hasn’t been identified. He was reportedly about 40 years old. It isn’t known if he lived at the complex. Ames police say no one has been arrested.
(Dubuque, IA) -- The Dubuque County Supervisors have approved spending five million dollars in federal funding on a permanent stadium next to the "Field of Dreams" movie site near Dyersville -- and a new non-profit plans to seek other grants and private donations for the 50 million dollar project. Major League Baseball set up the playing field at the site for a nationally televised game last August, with another game scheduled there this summer. Travel Dubuque President Keith Ray says the ball diamond, fencing, and lights are permanent at the site, so the new "This is Iowa Ballpark" non-profit plans to build a permanent club house, concession stands, restrooms, and seating for spectators. The Dubuque County Supervisors agreed to use five million dollars of the county's American Rescue Plan funding on this project. Dyersville officials have approved one million dollars. Ray says the plan is for the stadium to host events mainly from April through November.