(Des Moines, IA) -- State officials have approved a 135-thousand dollar settlement to a former state employee who alleged she was sexually harassed by her boss at the Woodward State Resource Center, the state-run facility for residents with intellectual disabilities. The State Appeal Board approved the settlement Monday, but State Auditor and board member Rob Sand voted no. He says the former supervisor who committed the harassment should be held accountable, not Iowa taxpayers. Maria Hernandez had filed a lawsuit accusing Joel Taylor, her supervisor at the Woodward Resource Center, of retaliating against her after she accused him of sexual harassment and discrimination.
(Des Moines, IA) -- Forty-five attorneys general have signed a letter to Congress asking the federal government to fund antitrust enforcement efforts by the state. Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller is one of those signing Monday’s letter. It says market concentration harms consumers, farmers, entrepreneurs, and others, adding robust antitrust enforcement is “crucial to the working of a fair economy.” Forty-eight attorneys general filed a lawsuit against Facebook last year for creating an anti-competitive product.
(Clive, IA) -- A Waterloo man has claimed two prizes he won in Saturday’s Powerball drawing – one worth two-million dollars. Anton Garrett says he bought five Powerball plays on one ticket and one of the plays won 21-dollars. Another was good for two-million. Garrett claimed his prize Monday at Iowa Lottery headquarters in Clive. The 48-year-old works at Tyson Foods in Waterloo as a forklift operation. He bought the winning tickets at New Star Liquor in Waterloo, matching the first five numbers but missing on the Powerball.
(Des Moines, IA) -- A coalition of environmental activists is asking a state board to overturn its approval for a large cattle feeding operation in northeast Iowa. A petition was filed Monday with the Environmental Protection Commission. The cattle feeding operation would be located in one of the Hawkeye State’s most environmentally sensitive areas. The company Supreme Beef plans to house more than 11-thousand cattle near Bloody Run Creek in Clayton County. That creek is one of just a few designated Outstanding Iowa Waters for their water quality.