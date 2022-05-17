(Des Moines, IA) -- Governor Kim Reynolds is expected to sign a bill into law today (Tues, 10AM) that establishes an IOWA Renewable Fuels Mandate. Legislators provided some exceptions for small gas stations and those that have older equipment -- however, most Iowa gas stations with storage tanks and pumping systems that can handle higher blends of ethanol will have to offer E-15 from at least one pump by the year 2026. New gas stations that open after January First of 2023 will have to sell E-15 from at least half of their dispensers. Governor Reynolds first proposed the concept last year and, after changes, it got bipartisan approval in the legislature this spring -- with 123 legislators voting for it. One critic said forcing a business to sell a product violates the principles of free enterprise. Backers designed the bill to boost sales of soybean-based biodiesel as well.
(Yankton, SD) -- Due to low runoff into the Missouri River basin, the U-S Army Corps of Engineers predicts power production from the six main stem dams will be about 77 percent of normal this year. Electricity from the dams is distributed through the Western Area Power Administration, where spokeswoman Lisa Meiman says despite the hydropower shortage, they will meet power demand. She says if they don’t have enough hydropower to meet contractual obligations, they’ll “purchase power from other providers to make up the difference.” The hydropower is supplied to Montana, North and South Dakota, and parts of Iowa, Minnesota, and Nebraska.
(Estherville, IA) -- The invasive insect that kills ash trees has been detected in all but eight Iowa counties. State officials have confirmed the emerald ash borer has been found in Dickinson and Humboldt Counties for the first time. Mike Kintner with the Iowa Department of Agriculture says a thinning leaf canopy at the top of an ash tree is a clue because the insects attack the top third of the tree first and then progress downward. Other clues are bark splitting and higher-than-normal woodpecker counts, which feed on the insects. Kintner says if you have an ash tree on your property and you live within 15 miles of a confirmed emerald ash borer infestation, now is the time to consider whether you’ll start treating the tree.
(Sioux City, IA) -- The Sioux City Human Rights Commission is working to educate tenants about their housing rights. The commission hosted a fair housing workshop last night (Monday) to help renters advocate for themselves. Commission director Karen Mackey says it’s especially important now to understand your rights as the competitive housing market is leading Iowa tenants to accept worse treatment. The Iowa Finance Authority reports that more than 40 percent of renters spend a third of their income on housing. Mackey says that leaves many Iowans vulnerable to eviction and discrimination.