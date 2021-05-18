(Montezuma, IA) -- Jury selection has started in the trial for the man accused of attacking and killing former University of Iowa student Mollie Tibbetts. Prosecutors say Christhian Bahena admitted he abducted the 20-year-old while she was jogging. Bahena says he blacked out and killed her. He emerged as a suspect when his car was recorded on a neighbor’s surveillance video. Tibbetts’ body was found in rural Poweshiek County in August 2018. The trial has changed venues twice due to extensive publicity. Jury selection should be completed today (Tuesday) and the trial is expected to last two weeks.
(Winterset, IA) -- The Madison County Sheriff’s Office reports no serious injuries from a school bus rollover accident Monday morning. Winterset Community School District Superintendent Justin Gross says soft ground due to recent rain was a factor. Ten elementary students and the driver were on the bus at about 7:30 a-m when it went into the ditch near the Hanson Prairie Preserve. Emergency responders took everyone on the bus to a hospital so they could be checked out, then the students were released to their parents. Gross says speed isn’t believed to have been a factor in the accident.
(Grundy Center, IA) -- The man accused of killing an Iowa State Trooper has entered a plea of not guilty. Sergeant Jim Smith was fatally wounded during an April standoff in Grundy Center. Michael Lang is charged with first-degree murder, attempted murder, and assault on a peace officer. Paperwork filed in Lang’s case includes a demand for a speedy trial. As the standoff was coming to an end Lang was shot once in the head and twice in the chest, but he survived. He is being held in the Black Hawk County Jail.
(Sibley, IA) -- People living on Sibley’s west side have been allowed to return home after an evacuation order was rescinded Monday night. Forty-seven cars of a Union Pacific train had derailed Sunday afternoon. Those cars were reportedly carrying hydrochloric acid, asphalt, and potassium hydroxide. There were worries about a car carrying ammonium nitrate – a highly explosive compound, but it was mostly empty. A fire burned most of the day Monday. It created a thick plume of black smoke, but no injuries or illnesses were reported. At one point, fire crews were pouring 10-thousand gallons of water-per-minute on the flames.