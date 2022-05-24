(Des Moines, IA) -- Ninety-five legislators have voted for a bill creating an immediate moratorium to prevent the Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission from considering any casino license applications over the next two years. The proposal would stop a plan that was getting underway seeking a casino license in Cedar Rapids. The bill is now headed to Governor Kim Reynolds for her to decide. Representative Kirsten Running-Marquardt of Cedar Rapids calls the bill "incredibly unfair. Representative Shannon Lundgren of Peosta says a moratorium on new state casino licenses is a good idea amid all the gambling activity happening in surrounding states.
(Ottumwa, IA) -- Workers starting to repair arson damage from December to a pedestrian bridge in Ottumwa accidentally set the bridge on fire again. Ottumwa Fire Chief Tony Miller told K-Y-O-U/T-V says sparks from the workers Monday set the Wabash pedestrian bridge on fire. Miller says it took an hour and a half to put out the new fire. The bridge closed after the suspicious fire in December that remains unsolved.
(Des Moines, IA) -- The Iowa Department of Natural Resource's annual report on air emissions shows Iowa air quality has improved dramatically. Acting Air Quality Bureau Chief, Marnie Stein (stine), says the report for 2020, shows emissions of sulfur dioxide dropped more than 90 percent since 2002. And nitrogen dioxide emissions have fallen 70 percent. She says a lot of the coal-burning electric plants have shut down, converted to natural gas, or are relying on renewable energy now. The annual report tracking six major air pollutants is based on numbers provided by the 300 largest emission sources.
(Waterloo, IA) -- A Waterloo man who admitted he sought and obtained child pornography on the dark web was sentenced Monday to more than seven years in federal prison. Twenty-one-year-old Collin Nissen admitted that he received and possessed visual depictions of minors engaging in sexually explicit conduct between March 2019 and September 2020. Evidence showed that Nissen took steps in order to conceal his identity online while receiving and possessing the pornography.