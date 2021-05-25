(Davenport, IA) -- The defense takes over this (Tuesday) morning in the Mollie Tibbetts murder trial after the prosecution rested Monday on the fourth day of the trial. Cristhian Rivera is accused of killing Tibbetts after confronting her as she ran in her hometown of Brooklyn in July of 2018. In a common procedural move, defense attorney, Jennifer Frese (Freeze) asked the judge to throw out the case after the prosecution rested. She said there was little evidence to link Rivera to the crime beyond a forced confession. Judge Joel Yates denied the motion for acquittal -- and the trial will resume in the Davenport courtroom at 8:30 a-m today (Tuesday).
(Iowa City, IA) -- The University of Iowa reports that senior basketball player Jordan Bohannon was physically assaulted early Sunday morning in Iowa City. The school says Bohannon is recovering after receiving medical attention to treat a serious head injury. No other details of the assault were given. A statement from U-I head coach Fran McCaffery says Bohanon is recovering after being attacked by an individual he did not see coming at him. McCaffery says they were made aware of the incident immediately, and "are grateful that friends who were with Jordan at the time kept the incident from escalating."
(Undated) -- Wet weather last week slowed the fast pace of corn and soybeans planting. The U-S-D-A crop report says there were only two-point-four days suitable for fieldwork during the week. That leaves corn planting on the verge of completion at 97 percent, two weeks ahead of the five-year average. Three-quarters of the corn has now emerged. The report shows 89 percent of the soybean crop has been planted, 15 days ahead of normal. More than one half of the soybeans planted have emerged.
(Des Moines, IA) -- Governor Reynolds signed a budget bill that includes 100 million dollars for state grants to companies that extend broadband to areas without service -- or to significantly improve slow broadband speeds in other areas. Reynolds says there's a glaring need and this money, along with another bill that outlines grant specifications, addresses it. She says the state's broadband infrastructure is about to reverse quickly and dramatically. The move got bipartisan support in the legislature.