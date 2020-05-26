(Des Moines, IA) -- The state reported 344 additional confirmed cases of coronavirus Monday. They bring Iowa’s total to 17-thousand-557 cases. There were seven more deaths reported -- with the state death total as of Monday at 456. The state says 242 of the deaths were among residents in long-term care facilities. There were 377 people hospitalized with COCID-19 with 118 in the I-C-U. More than 93-hundred have recovered.
(Des Moines, IA) -- The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is studying the population decline of wild turkeys. D-N-R wildlife research biologist Jim Coffey says they're researching a disease known as L-D-P-V -- which stands for Lymphoproliferative (lim PHO pro LIFFUR uh tiv) Disease. He says it is a relatively new disease to the wild turkey world and they are not sure what the impact is or has been on wild turkeys. Coffey says hunters were asked to submit a lower leg bone from their birds to be tested. He says they want to know if the state has the disease and then where the disease is located so they can look at some historical bird surveys and population estimates to see if there is any kind of correlation.
(Undated) -- The first part of a two-part documentary on a high-profile Marion County murder case will air tonight (Tuesday) on the A&E series "Accused: Guilty Or Innocent?" The documentary will follow the shooting death of Shirley Carter in her rural Marion County home June 19th, 2015. The case went two years without any arrests and then Carter's husband Bill Carter sued his son Jason in a civil trial. The jury found Jason Carter responsible for his mother's death and he was ordered to pay 10 million dollars to her estate. First-degree murder charges were filed against Jason two days after the civil case verdict. He denied involvement in his mother’s death and was later found not guilty in the criminal trial. The first segment airs at 9:00 p-m.
(Ottumwa, IA) -- A southeastern Iowa man accused of shooting his father is expected to enter a plea during an afternoon court appearance today (Tuesday). Thirty-seven-year-old David Nordyke the Third faces attempted murder charges in Wappello Court Circuit Court. If convicted of the top charge, he could spend 25 years in prison. He and his father were living together in July 2019 when the two started fighting and the younger man shot his father in the hip. The father has recovered. Nordyke’s grandmother says the Afghan war veteran suffers from P-T-S-D.