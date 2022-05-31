(UNDATED) -- At least four motorcyclists died in separate crashes in Iowa over Memorial Day weekend, with three of the accidents in western Iowa. A man from Shelby County died when the motorcycle he was operating was struck from behind late Monday morning by a distracted motorist, near the Adair County Freedom Rock. His passenger was flown by helicopter to a Hospital in Des Moines. A passenger on a motorcycle trike died Saturday morning near Stanton, in Montgomery County, when a gust of wind pushed the cycle to the right before the machine collided with a cable barrier and six barrier posts and rolling onto its top. A Winterset man died from injuries he suffered in a motorcycle crash in Madison County on Sunday. And a motorcycle crash Monday afternoon in Marion County claimed the life of a woman from Knoxville.
(Sioux City, IA) -- A 19-year-old Sioux City woman died in a U-T-V crash in rural Plymouth County. The Iowa State Patrol says Zoey Rene Cason was driving a utility terrain vehicle down a hill on private property at 12:20 A-M Monday. Investigators say she braked and turned to avoid hitting a fence post and fencing which caused the vehicle to roll. Cason was transported by private vehicle to UnityPoint St. Luke's where she was pronounced dead. The two-seater vehicle was occupied by four people and no seat belts were used. Cason just graduated Saturday from Sioux City East High School, and she’s the second Sioux City student to die in an A-T-V type of accident in Plymouth County in the past four days.
(Des Moines, IA) -- A new state law is establishing new restrictions on food delivery apps like Uber Eats, Grubhub and DoorDash. The companies must have an agreement with a restaurant, bar or diner before their drivers can deliver food and beverages from that business. Jessica Dunker, president and C-E-O of the Iowa Restaurant Association, says that will hopefully stop what the restaurant industry calls pirating, in which a delivery service takes a restaurant logo and menu and adds it to their mobile app without permission. Dunker also says drivers can’t have their “pets or (their) sick children or smoke or vape in the car.” Perhaps most basic of all: the food delivery companies will face fines if drivers are caught eating some of the food they're supposed to be delivering.
(Iowa City, IA) -- Iowa City is celebrating the 150th anniversary of its fire department with events throughout the summer. Lieutenant John Crane says there were some volunteers who fought fires way back in 1842. Things then started becoming more organized when the State Capitol was moved to Iowa City and the Old Capitol building was under construction. As the city continued to grow, the need for more permanent fire protection became evident and the Iowa City Fire Department was officially established on May 20, 1872. Volunteers still provided fire protection until 1912 when three paid firefighters were hired -- including a chief. That year also saw the department buy two white fire horses from a farm in Keota named Snowball and Highball -- which became a big interest in the community.