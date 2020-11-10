(Des Moines, IA). -- Department of Corrections officials are reporting multiple coronavirus outbreaks at three state prisons. Authorities say a 70-year-old inmate, who was in declining health, had been transferred from the Anamosa prison to a hospital in Iowa City, where he died Sunday. Mass testing of inmates was conducted at the Anamosa prison last week and the agency's website shows 490 inmates at the Anamosa prison, along with 51 staff, currently have the virus. At the state prison in Clarinda, 377 inmates and 13 staff members have COVID-19. There's also an outbreak at the state prison in Rockwell City, where 254 inmates and four staff members have the virus. So far this year, five inmates in Iowa prisons have died of COVID-related illnesses.
(Newton, IA). -- The results from one small precinct in Iowa's Second Congressional District have been checked and rechecked after a clerical error in the Jasper County Auditor's office gave one candidate too many votes. A group of volunteers hand-counted a batch of ballots cast on Election Day at a precinct in Mingo and came up with a tally that matched the results of Saturday's machine recount. On the seventh round of counting the 516 ballots Monday, the group added one extra vote for Republican Mariannette Miller-Meeks. They determined one voter had colored outside the lines on their ballot -- so the vote had not been counted by the machine. Secretary of State Paul Pate says he ordered yesterday's audit to remove any doubt about the results.
(Clarion, IA) -- The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is investigating a discharge from a fertilizer plant near Clarion. A complaint about air pollution at the NuOrganics facility had been filed Friday. Ammonia-laden water had flowed into a ditch along a road, then into a drainage ditch which feeds the Iowa River. D-N-R staff members report they found contaminated water two or three miles downstream. The drainage ditch has been blocked and about 10-thousand gallons of contaminated water was recovered. The plant has suspended production while work is done to discover the cause of the discharge.
(Des Moines, IA) -- Officials at the Iowa Insurance Division say more than one-point-six-billion dollars has been paid to policyholders filing claims from the derecho that hit the state last August. About 160-thousand of the 200-thousand claims filed have been paid. Insurance companies are reportedly holding another billion dollars in reserves to cover the remaining claims. Homeowners received more than 876-million dollars in payments. The state warns the approach of winter could begin delaying the already-slow process.