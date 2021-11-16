(Des Moines, IA) -- A federal judge has sentenced a 46-year-old Des Moines man to life in prison for human trafficking. Marlin Thomas admitted to holding six women and a 14-year-old girl against their will, physically and verbally abusing them, and forcing them to have sex with strangers. Three died. Thomas was sentenced Monday in federal court. The lead investigator in the case, Des Moines Police Sergeant Brady Carney, says at least 10 more women declined to take part and he says the true number of those hurt by Thomas could be much higher. He preyed on victims with substance abuse problems.
(Washington, DC) -- Congresswoman Cindy Axne says the federal infrastructure bill signed Monday by the president will help Iowa deal with climate-related disasters. This state stands to receive more than five billion dollars for repairing its roads, bridges and water systems. The Iowa representative says there could also be funding for protection against floods and other extreme weather. Axne was present at the White House while the huge bill was signed. She says 100-year floods are coming too often in Iowa and farmers are facing droughts that impact their yields. The infrastructure bill includes almost 50-billion dollars for climate resilience projects nationwide.
(Sigourney, IA) -- The family members of a murder victim have traveled hundreds of miles to attend the Iowa trial for the man accused of killing him. Investigators say Michael Williams was beaten, then strangled to death, then his body was left burning in a ditch in southeast Iowa. Steven Vogel is on trial in Keokuk County facing charges of first-degree murder and abuse of a corpse. Williams' relatives say his death was a hate crime, but it’s not being prosecuted that way. Investigators say jealousy was the motivator. Closing arguments are to be given this morning.
(Des Moines, IA) -- The problem isn’t new, but it’s getting worse. Iowa pharmacies say they are still struggling to hire technicians. Walgreens has raised its pay to 15-dollars an hour and it is now offering bonuses as it tries to hire and retain staff members. The Iowa Pharmacy Association says it may be a combination of where we are in the pandemic and the burnout that nearly all health care providers are experiencing. There’s little reason to think it’s going to get better soon because enrollment is down at pharmacy schools.