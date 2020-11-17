(Des Moines, IA) -- Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds issued a new emergency health proclamation during a statewide address Monday. Her order includes an indoor mask mandate – with some exceptions – along with a ban on some indoor and outdoor gatherings, and limits on bars and restaurants. Beginning today (Tuesday), all people two years old or older must wear a mask or face covering when they are inside an indoor space that is open to the public and are within six feet of people who are not members of their household for 15 minutes. The rules will remain in force through December 10th. People with medical conditions, who are working alone, or who are in areas where social distancing can be maintained could be exempted. Other exemptions include people consuming food or drink in a restaurant setting or bar table, people giving a performance, or who are participating in a religious service.
(Council Bluffs, IA) -- Council Bluffs police say officers discovered two children who had been reported missing during a Saturday traffic stop. A van with New York license plates was pulled over for going 94 miles-an-hour in a 65 mile-an-hour zone on Interstate 80. Police say the 14-year-old driver and his 11-year-old passenger had both been reported missing from New York. Both were placed into protective custody and will be returned home. Their names haven’t been released.
(Le Mars, IA) -- A former officer with the Le Mars Police Department says the social media postings that cost him his job were “jokes.” Jeremy Singer was fired last September. The Le Mars Civil Service Commission heard arguments from both sides Monday. Police Chief Vande Vegte told the commission his police officers are held to a higher standard. Singer said the posts were made in a private group setting and saved by others. He told commission members he doesn’t support the comments and they were intended as jokes at the time. A decision will be issued Thursday on Singer’s status.
(Iowa City, IA) -- There were several standout performers for the Iowa Hawkeyes in their sixth straight win over border rival Minnesota last weekend. Zach VanValkenburg had a career-high three sacks in the 35-7 victory. The senior defensive tackle was part of a defensive effort that held the Gophers to just seven points. Six wins in a row give Iowa a tie in the all-time series, with each team winning 42 games and two resulting in a tie score. The Hawkeyes haven’t even trailed in a game against Minnesota since 2016.