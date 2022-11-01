(Wright County) -- State and federal officials have confirmed bird flu has been detected in chickens at a commercial egg-laying facility in Wright County. More than a million chickens will be euthanized to try to prevent the spread of the virus. This is the first case of bird flu confirmed this year in Wright County. Millions of other birds are housed in several different commercial facilities in Wright County. The southern migration of wild birds has heightened the threat the virus would return to Iowa. This is the second site in the state where bird flu has been confirmed this fall.
(Des Moines) -- More than two-hundred thousand Iowans have already cast votes in this year's General Election. The latest information on the Iowa Secretary of State's website indicates county auditors have issued 273-thousand absentee ballots and 73 percent of those ballots have been returned. Here's the party breakdown so far: about 55 percent of the early votes are from Democrats, 31 percent are from Republicans and most of the rest are from independents who list "no party" on their voter registration. Election officials say the window for mailing absentee ballots is closing, since absentee ballots must be in county auditors' offices by 8 p.m. on Election Day, November 8th. You may drop absentee ballots off at county auditors' offices or vote in-person at county election offices through November 7th.
(Iowa City) -- Iowa public schools are now allowed to stock Narcan, also known as Naloxone, the drug that may be able to reverse an overdose. Ben Miskle, a professor in the University of Iowa College of Pharmacy, is hosting educational sessions with district nurses in both the Iowa City and Clear Creek Amana school districts, to discuss the potentially life-saving medication. He notes opioid overdose deaths are increasing nationally, locally, and in adolescents. Miskle says we don't always plan for a fire, but most people have a fire extinguisher, and it's the same approach with Narcan in schools. He's also meeting with individual school nurses, teachers and staff to familiarize them with the drug. The university hopes to expand the project throughout the state and is asking graduates of the university's College of Pharmacy to education local school nurses.
(Gowrie) -- A former Webster County teacher is pleading guilty to a charge of sexual exploitation by a school employee, which carries a maximum sentence of two years in prison. Brandon Louis was the choir director at Southeast Valley High School in Gowrie. Louis admits in a plea agreement that he exchanged text messages with a student that were sexual in nature. Haley Studyvin, a
graduate of Southeast Valley, says Louis was manipulating her with the text messages and she's ready to help other victims who've been groomed by a teacher. Louis resigned in October of 2020 and he was arrested in November of last year after a year-long investigation. He's scheduled to be sentenced December 19th.