(Statewide) -- The number of homes sold in Iowa has declined by nearly 14% in the first 10 months of this year -- with sales in October down significantly. Twenty-nine-hundred Iowa homes were sold in October. That's 34% fewer than in October of last year. Data from the Iowa Association of Realtors indicates home prices in Iowa were up 10% last month and the NUMBER of homes going on the market is increasing after record low numbers earlier this year. The median price for a home sold in Iowa last month was $217,500. That's down nearly 10% from the record high set in July.
(Forest City) -- Forest City's summer "Country Thunder Iowa" concert event is not returning in 2023. Forest City Mayor Ron Holland says organizers told him they didn't enough attendance to make it worthwhile to do it. Mayor Holland says that Country Thunder owes Heritage Park where the concert venue was located, some rent money as a stipulation of the contract agreement.
He says they're supposed to pay 50 percent of the money that they owed if they cancel it. He they will to try and get that out of them. Holland is searching for an agency that operates these kinds of events to bring a replacement event to Forest City.
(Statewide) -- The USDA crop report shows the 2022 harvest season is done. The report shows the corn harvest is now 97 percent complete -- after being reported as 95 percent complete last week and eight days ahead of schedule. The bean harvest was completed two weeks ago. The state Ag Secretary Mike Naig says the first statewide snowfall and subsequent melting will help the topsoil moisture improve for next year's planting season.
(Des Moines) -- An Ottumwa native is coming home to Iowa as one of the stars in the touring Broadway production of “Come From Away,” which opens tonight (Tuesday) in Des Moines. Harter Clingman plays several roles in the musical, which is set just after the horrors of September 11th, 2001. The worst-ever terrorist attack on American soil is an unlikely premise for a family stage play, but Clingman says the show is about the dozens of passenger jets that were forced to divert course and land at a small airport in Newfoundland, Canada. Clingman says the musical is the story of how that town of about nine-thousand people took in seven-thousand more. The Des Moines Civic Center is hosting “Come From Away” through Sunday.