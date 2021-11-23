(Des Moines, IA) -- A Polk County District Court judge has ruled the state’s ban on Medicaid coverage for transition-related surgery for transgender Iowans is unconstitutional. Republican lawmakers changed the Iowa Civil Rights Act in 2019 to block transgender Iowans from having certain surgeries covered by publicly funded health insurance. The judge's ruling says that law and a related Medicaid rule violate the equal protection clause of the Iowa Constitution. Governor Kim Reynolds' office says the governor is considering the next steps, which could include an appeal.
(Iowa City, IA) -- The chief medical officer for the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics is warning everyone to not be complacent about getting a flu shot. Theresa Brennan says the U-I-H-C diagnosed more than 150 cases of the flu last week. "In general we wouldn't start to see these numbers until into December," Brennan says. "So it is early. And when we see the early spread, we worry that it's going to be higher spread." Brennan says she worries that people won't get a flu shot this year because the flu season last year didn't see many cases, and they think it's not necessary.
(Centerville, IA) -- The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation is handling a fatal shooting case involving law enforcement officers. Two Centerville police officers and an Appanoose County deputy were following up on a domestic assault report Sunday when they were engaged in a shootout. One person was killed, but the officers weren’t hurt. No names have been released. The officers have been placed on critical incident leave.
(Des Moines, IA). -- Many thousands of Iowans will be traveling long distances this Thanksgiving week and a few of them likely won't make it home. Brett Tjepkes (jep-KEES), chief of the Governor's Traffic Safety Bureau, says too many motorists are giving in to the temptation to speed, and some are risking their own lives and those of everyone around them by doubling the speed limit, and worse. "One-hundred-ten, 120, we've seen speeds even in the 130s and 140s on some of those," Tjepkes says. More than 312 people have died on Iowa's roads so far this year, which is at least 26 deaths more than at this time a year ago.