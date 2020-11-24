(Iowa City, IA) -- An inmate at the Anamosa State Penitentiary has died of what Department of Corrections officials say is likely COVID-19-related complications. Timothy Christopher Bryant also suffered from pre-existing medical conditions. He became the ninth inmate or staff member in the state prison system to die during the pandemic. Bryant had been transferred to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics a few days earlier for more advanced care. The 59-year-old inmate had been serving a life sentence for a first-degree kidnapping conviction from Polk County. He had been in prison for more than 28 years.
(Des Moines, IA) -- Des Moines city officials say their I-T staff is investigating what happened to the live stream of a Monday morning work session of the city council. When a glitch interrupted the broadcast, the session was quickly recessed. A news release blamed widespread outages in the Zoom network, although a spokesperson for Zoom said there was no outage in the Des Moines area. All city meetings in Des Moines have been virtual since the coronavirus pandemic started. There have been complaints about severe limitations on opportunities for public comments. A new date for the meeting hasn’t been announced.
(Cedar Rapids, IA) -- Authorities in Cedar Rapids have arrested a 39-year-old man for allegedly shooting flares at the federal courthouse. Federal officials notified Cedar Rapids police about the problem last Thursday. The flares reportedly started a brush fire that was quickly put out. The U-S Marshals Service says John Miller of Cedar Rapids was arrested at home last weekend. He faces a federal charge of reckless use of an incendiary device and also a parole violation.
(Des Moines, IA) -- The annual Farm Bureau survey finds the cost of a typical Thanksgiving dinner for ten people has dropped by two dollars this year. The Iowa Farm Bureau's director of agriculture analytics and research, Sam Funk, says the drop in overall meal cost comes as turkey fell seven percent to around one-dollar, 21 cents per pound. The other dishes include stuffing, sweet potatoes, rolls with butter, peas, cranberries, a veggie tray, pumpkin pie with whipped cream, and coffee and milk. Funk says the actual cost for the meal came in at 46-dollars, 90 cents. He says the inflation-adjusted price was lower than we have had in a very long time.