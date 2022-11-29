(Statewide) -- It's "Giving Tuesday", and if you plan to make a donation to your favorite charity, you need to make doubly sure where the donation is going. Ashlee Kieler, a spokeswoman for the Iowa Attorney General's office, says one excellent place to confirm that a charity is legitimate is the Better Business Bureau's "wise giving" website, give-dot-org. She also suggests you Google the name of the charity and then put words behind it like 'review' or 'scam' and see what other people are talking about. Don't let yourself be forced into making a quick decision, as Kieler says a crook may claim a matching donation won't apply if your donation isn't made right away. And if you get an unsolicited call, don't trust the Caller I-D.
(Sioux City) -- The Iowa Air National Guard's K-C 135 refuleing tanker aircraft have operated at bases in Topeka, Kansas and Sioux Falls, South Dakota since runway renovation work started at their home base in Sioux City. The big panes from the 185th air refueling wing are back in Sioux City, and Lieutenant Colonel Ben Young one of their pilots, says it's good to be home again in Iowa. The runway was supposed to be opened back up at the beginning of October -- but weather and delays pushed that back. Young says having the jets back at their home allows everyone involved to enjoy more time with their families.
(Statewide) -- A half dozen Iowans who've led their public libraries through disasters will be featured in an online discussion this (Tuesday) morning. Cedar Rapids Public Library Director Dara Schmidt is one of the panelists. Her library had to close in 2016 due to nearby flooding, a derecho hit Cedar Rapids in August of 2020 -- and the library closed again this summer for about a month to deal with smoke damage. A light fixture in the lobby caught on fire in late July. With that list of calamities, Schmidt and her staff have developed plans that not only focus on responding the moment a disaster might strike, but how to restore services as quickly as possible. Librarians from Bettendorf, Clinton, Marion, Sioux City and West Des Moines will join Schmidt in today's (Tuesday's) panel discussion about disaster planning.
(Logan) -- The Logan-Magnolia school district is among 12 statewide to receive federal funding to purchase electric school buses. Superintendent Tom Ridder says they will buy five E-V buses to replace half of the district’s entire fleet to save on fuel. The longest bus route in the western Iowa district is 100 miles - which he says E-V buses will easily cover with charges in between runs. He says the buses will sound different --but are brand new buses that will have seat belts in them. Ridder says federal rebates will likely cover the full cost of purchasing the buses, but the district must pay to install chargers. The program was funded through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law passed last year. More than 11 million dollars was awarded to Iowa schools to purchase a total of 30 E-V buses.