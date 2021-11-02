(Des Moines, IA) -- Today (Tuesday) is the final day for Iowa voters to cast their ballots in city and school board elections. Polls open at 7:00 a-m and will remain open until 8:00 p-m for in-person voting. Eight p-m is also the deadline for returning an absentee ballot. Registered voters must bring an accepted I-D. You can also register to vote at your polling location on Election Day with proof of residence or that I-D.
(Iowa City, IA) -- Former Vice President Mike Pence has returned to Iowa, appearing to focus on another possible run for office. The Republican spoke to a conservative student group at the University of Iowa Monday. Pence continues to talk about his role in the Trump administration. At the Iowa City gathering, he mostly avoided discussing the 2020 election and the riot at the U-S Capitol January 6th. When asked why he didn’t overturn the results from the Electoral College, Pence responded that the Constitution is “very clear that elections are to be governed at the state level.” He said the federal government’s only role is to count the electoral votes submitted by the states.
(Seymour, IA) -- A southern Iowa man has agreed to stop selling and breeding dogs after giving up more than 500 to the Animal Rescue League. Daniel Gingerich has been charged with violating the Animal Welfare Act more than 120 times this year alone. Investigators with the U-S Department of Agriculture visited his facilities 18 times in six months. Wayne County Sheriff Keith Davis has said Gingerich will soon face local charges. About 80 rescued dogs are being taken to the Wayne County Fairgrounds to be checked out by veterinarians.
(Waukee, IA) -- Members of the Waukee School Board are reviewing three books with L-G-B-T-Q themes that were in the library at Northwest High School. The book “All Boys Aren’t Blue” reportedly describes an inappropriate sexual relationship between the book’s main character and his much-older male cousin. At a meeting last Thursday a parent told the board the book promotes pedophilia. Also being reviewed are books with the titles “Gender-Queer” and “Lawn Boy.” A parent showed board members a sexually explicit cartoon in “Gender-Queer,” a book available for checkout by students as young as 14 years old.